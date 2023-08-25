What the papers say – August 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 25

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The fallout from the plane crash which killed Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Most titles lead on the crash with the spotlight turned on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reaction and what caused the plane to come down.

The Daily Mail is one of several papers to focus on Mr Putin’s response, saying he “offered a sickening tribute” which it described as a “chilling taunt”.

His words also lead The Times and The Daily Telegraph, who both report on the Russian leader saying Mr Prigozhin had made “mistakes”.

The Financial Times says Mr Putin confirmed his one-time ally’s death as he offered condolences in his first public address since the crash.

And The Sun points the finger at Mr Putin as he sent “sincere condolences” to Mr Prigozhin’s family.

The Guardian also reports Mr Putin’s words as it looks into the cause of the crash, saying US officials believe an intentional explosion brought the plane down – a view echoed on the front page of the i.

The Metro concentrates on Mr Prigozhin’s former Wagner troops, saying they have issued a “chilling threat of vengeance” to Mr Putin.

Other stories do make the front pages, the Daily Mirror focusing on the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Woking as they say police in Pakistan are close to locating her father.

Migrants land on the front of the Daily Express with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisting the best way to cut the cost of the asylum system is to prevent small boats arriving in the UK.

The Independent continues its campaign to support an Afghan pilot who fought with UK forces, calling for help to help his family escape the Taliban.

And the Daily Star reports on a “spooky” picture of a child which keeps being returned to a charity shop as it is too creepy.