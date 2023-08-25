India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
India’s lunar rover to conduct experiments on moon’s surface

By Press Association
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft prepares for landing ahead of its mission to examine the lunar surface (ISRO via AP)
A lunar rover descended a ramp from the lander of India’s spacecraft within hours of its historic touch-down near the moon’s south pole, Indian space officials have said, as the country celebrated its new scientific accomplishment.

“India took a walk on the moon,” the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation said, adding that the Chandrayan-3 Rover would conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

Residents of the world’s most populous country celebrated after they saw the lander’s smooth touchdown on Wednesday.

It landed on uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water.

Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon (AP)

“India Goes Where No Nation’s Gone Before”, read Thursday’s headline in The Times of India daily, while the Indian Express newspaper exclaimed: “The moon is Indian”.

Ajay Bhargava, a New Delhi-based architect, said it was a great experience watching broadcasts of the landing, and that he felt it was the culmination of hard work by India’s scientists over the years.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other politician should not take credit for this achievement,” he added.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somnath said the lander had touched down close to the centre of the 2.8-mile-wide area that had been targeted for the landing.

“It landed within 300 metres (985ft) of that point,” the Press Trust of India cited him as saying.

The rover was on the move, and working “very well”, Mr Somnath said.

He said there are two scientific instruments in the rover and three instruments on board the lander, and all of them have been switched on sequentially.

India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole (ISRO via AP)

“They will study basically the mineral composition of the moon, as well as the atmosphere of the moon and the seismic activities there,” he added.

After a failed attempt to land on the moon in 2019, India joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China on Wednesday as only the fourth country to reach this milestone.

The successful mission showcases India’s rising standing as a technology and space powerhouse and dovetails with the image that Mr Modi is trying to project: an ascendant country asserting its place among the global elite.

The mission began more than a month ago at an estimated cost of 75 million dollars (£59 million). Mr Somnath said that India would next attempt a manned lunar mission.

Many countries and private companies are interested in the South Pole region because its permanently shadowed craters may hold frozen water that could help future astronaut missions, as a potential source of drinking water or to make rocket fuel.

The accomplishment sparked celebrations across India (AP)

India’s success comes just days after Russia’s Luna-25, which was aiming for the same lunar region, spun into an uncontrolled orbit and crashed.

It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years. Russia’s head of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos attributed the failure to the lack of expertise due to the long break in lunar research that followed the last Soviet mission to the moon in 1976.

India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014.

India is planning its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States.