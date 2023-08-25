Murder probe launched as man found dead after dog theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Murder probe launched as man found dead after dog theft

By Press Association
Donald Patience was found dead by police in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Donald Patience was found dead by police in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead when police were called to reports of a labradoodle being snatched in a burglary.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to an address in Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe, Bury, at around 10.30am on Tuesday to reports of a burglary, with a white labradoodle dog being taken.

Donald “Prentice” Patience, 45, was declared dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination concluded the death was suspicious.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of murder, and two, aged 27 and 41, have since been released on bail.

Police said a 39-year-old man remains in police custody.

Mr Patience’s loved ones described him as “a much-loved son, brother and father” who “will be sorely missed by many”.

The dog is currently being looked after by the relevant authority, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “First, as a force, we would like to pass on our condolences to Donald’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time. We are doing all we can to get the answers they deserve and find out what has happened.

“Since we were made aware of this incident earlier this week our investigation has been swift and precise, with three arrested because of our enquiries with one at the scene at the time of the suspected burglary.

“I would like to reassure the local public, as I understand there will be alarm when finding out about this, but we are confident it is a targeted attack.

“We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.”

Ms Smith said police are looking for anyone who knew Mr Patience, saw him walking his labradoodle in the local area or have any knowledge of any activity at or near his address since Friday August 18.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 3635 or 101, quoting incident number 1139 of 22/08/2023.