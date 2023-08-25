‘Vulnerable’ penguins named after Wrexham AFC owners take first swim at zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Vulnerable’ penguins named after Wrexham AFC owners take first swim at zoo

By Press Association
Penguin chicks Rob and Ryan, named after Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds hit the water for the first time as they begin swimming lessons (Chester Zoo/PA)
Two Humboldt penguin chicks named after Wrexham AFC’s Hollywood owners have taken their first swimming lessons at a zoo in Cheshire.

Penguin keepers at Chester Zoo, in Upton-by-Chester, named the three-month-old penguins after the owners of “one of their favourite” local football teams in order to raise more awareness for the “iconic” birds.

The penguins, born in April, named Ryan, after Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, and Rob in tribute to TV comedy actor Rob McElhenney can now showcase their species’ “excellent” swimming and diving skills after shedding their baby feathers and leaving the nest.

Among the 18 penguin species on Earth, the Humboldt penguin is “one of the most threatened”.

Native to Chile and Peru, the penguins are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) red list of threatened species due to overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution and climate change.

Humboldt penguins use their swimming and diving abilities to hunt for fish, squid, and small crustaceans, Chester Zoo said.

Penguin chicks Rob and Ryan hit the water for the first time as they begin swimming lessons at Chester Zoo (18)
They are considered “medium-sized,” with a height of 18 to 24 inches (46 to 61 centimetres) and weighing between eight and 14 pounds (3.6 to 5.9 kilograms).

Zoe Sweetman, team manager of penguins and parrots at Chester Zoo, said: “After hatching out of their eggs only a few months ago, these two youngsters have been closely cared for by their parents while snuggled up in their nests.

Penguin chicks Rob and Ryan with zookeeper Zoe Sweetman soon after they hatched (16)
“But now they’ve shed their fluffy grey feathers and developed their multi-layered waterproof feathers.

“Watching as they tentatively make a splash is a real joy and within minutes they did what comes naturally to them, and now they’re zooming through the waters at high speed.”

She added that previously the zoo has named other penguin chicks after brands of “crisps and chocolate bars” to create “much-needed” attention for the species.

Penguin chicks Rob and Ryan hit the water for the first time as they begin swimming lessons at Chester Zoo (10)
“Each year our team enjoys choosing a different naming theme for the chicks to help garner some much-needed attention for the species; we’ve previously had brands of crisps, chocolate bars and types of fruit,” she said.

“This year, as one of our penguin keepers is a huge fan of the local football team, Wrexham AFC, we decided to do something a little different and name the two new male arrivals after Wrexham’s Hollywood owners.

“They’re both so full of personality and charisma – so it seemed rather fitting; their diving skills are already spot-on.”

Penguin chicks Rob and Ryan with zookeeper Zoe Sweetman soon after they hatched (12)
Ms Sweetman emphasises the importance of wildlife conservation at Chester Zoo and what it takes to protect the future of species like the Humboldt penguin.

She said: “We hope we can help spread some much-needed awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation and inspire more people to take small, daily steps in playing an active role in protecting the future of species like the Humboldt penguin.

“Some very simple things we can all do are using less single-use plastics, eating sustainably caught fish and reducing energy use – even if it’s just a little – that contributes to the warming of the seas.”