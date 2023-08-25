New inquest ordered into 1991 killing of Co Tyrone man Ian Sproule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New inquest ordered into 1991 killing of Co Tyrone man Ian Sproule

By Press Association
Attorney General Dame Brenda King has ordered a new inquest into his death of Ian Sproule (Liam McBurney/PA)
Attorney General Dame Brenda King has ordered a new inquest into his death of Ian Sproule (Liam McBurney/PA)

A fresh inquest has been ordered into the killing of a man in Co Tyrone in 1991.

Ian Sproule, 23, was shot dead at his home on the outskirts of Castlederg, with the Provisional IRA suspected as being involved.

Attorney General Dame Brenda King has now ordered a new inquest into his death.

It is aimed to establish a meaningful account of the circumstances of the death and address rumour and suspicion surrounding the murder.

A new inquest has been ordered into the death of Ian Sproule in Co Tyrone in 1991 (SEFF/PA)

The South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) – who support Mr Sproule’s family – have welcomed the decision.

They have described Mr Sproule as an innocent Protestant civilian who was targeted by the Provisional IRA close to the border of the Republic of Ireland.

They further claim that the terrorists “had been provided with a Garda sighting document containing Ian’s personal details and photograph”.

“No-one has ever been held accountable for this act of collusion between the Provisional IRA and a member of An Garda Siochana,” SEFF has said in a statement.

The Sproule family met with then Irish premier Micheal Martin in Dublin last July as part of their campaign.

SEFF has urged that the Irish Government work with the new inquest to help uncover answers around Mr Sproule’s killing.

“For 30-plus years, Ian’s surviving family have fought hard to advance justice, truth and accountability concerning his sectarian-motivated murder, the family have met a former taoiseach, foreign affairs ministers, secretaries of state and many others,” they said.

“Confirmation by AGNI that a new inquest has been ordered is welcomed by Ian’s family and must herald a new approach in how agencies in both jurisdictions of this island deal with their concerns and unresolved questions.

“The authorities in the Republic of Ireland (inclusive of An Garda Siochana) cannot repeat the mistakes made at the Kingsmill inquest. That disclosure process was protracted and piecemeal and where to this day AGS evidence provided to the Kingsmill Inquest remains secret and has never been published.

“Nothing short of full disclosure and full transparency will be acceptable in this case. There are stark questions requiring answered including around potential collaborators within AGS and their relationship with the Provisional IRA.”

DUP MLA Diane Dodds welcomed confirmation of a new inquest, describing it as a “testament to the Sproule family’s determination and courage”.

“They have never ceased in their quest to secure truth and justice for the brutal murder of an innocent young man,” she said.

Mrs Dodds added: “The collusion between members of the Garda and the Provisional IRA has been pointed to previously. The then assistant chief constable stated under oath at the Smithwick tribunal that he was satisfied beyond doubt that there was a leak from the Garda to the IRA in respect of Ian’s murder.

“The inquest can shine a fresh light on something which has not received sufficient scrutiny, and Ian’s case in particular has never been properly investigated by authorities in the Republic of Ireland.”