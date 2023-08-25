Woman cleared of animal cruelty offence after kicking and slapping horse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman cleared of animal cruelty offence after kicking and slapping horse

By Press Association
Sarah Moulds lost her job as a primary school teacher following the incident (Jacob King/PA)
Sarah Moulds lost her job as a primary school teacher following the incident (Jacob King/PA)

A former teacher who was filmed kicking and slapping a horse has been cleared of an animal cruelty offence.

Sarah Moulds was found not guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a grey pony she owned called Bruce.

She was filmed striking the animal on November 6 2021 and lost her job as a primary school teacher a month later.

After a three-day trial at Lincoln Crown Court, the jury of 11 men and one woman cleared the 39-year-old after just over five hours of deliberation.

Moulds, and several friends and family who have supported her throughout proceedings, wept as the verdict was delivered.

Thanking the jury for their service, Recorder Graham Huston said: “Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much. I know it was not an easy case, no case is easy, but some cases are more difficult than others.

“What is obvious is you gave this case the utmost attention and you proceeded with your deliberations carefully and thoroughly and I am very grateful to you.”

The jury had heard that Moulds had owned the horse, a child’s pony, for two-and-a-half years when they joined the Cottesmore Hunt, one of Britain’s oldest foxhound packs at the time of the incident.

Moulds had said that the horse “took off” unexpectedly while horses were being untacked, which saw him go “on a jolly” for 25 to 30 metres down the road in The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire.

As Bruce returned to his horse box, a hunt saboteur filmed Moulds kicking the horse in the chest and slapping him four times in the face before returning him to a horse box.

Sarah Moulds court case
Sarah Moulds says she and her children have received death threats (Joe Giddens/PA)

Prosecutor Hazel Stevens said that Bruce was “immediately chastised” for his misbehaviour and “suffered physically and mentally” from Moulds’ “unnecessary and counter-productive” actions.

Moulds was later sacked as a teacher in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, and was prosecuted by the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

An equine vet who gave evidence in court said Bruce demonstrated fear in the video, which the Crown said constituted suffering at Moulds’ hands.

But the vet conceded that there were no signs of external injury on Bruce and internal injuries could only have been confirmed if a post-mortem had been conducted.

Bruce was taken to a vet 10 days after the incident and was found to be “in very good health” and still lives a “wonderfully idyllic life” with Moulds in Somerby, Melton Mowbray.

Giving evidence, Moulds said she and her children had received death threats and that her life had been “torn to pieces as a result of that four-second decision”.

She said she had intended to “briefly shock” Bruce to “discipline him quickly” for running off, which she believed could have had severe consequences for both Bruce and the child riding him.