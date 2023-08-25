Strike by workers at homelessness charity St Mungo’s ends as pay row resolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike by workers at homelessness charity St Mungo’s ends as pay row resolved

By Press Association
St Mungo’s workers protesting outside the homelessness charity’s headquarters in Tower Hill, London, in May as they began a strike over pay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A long-running strike by workers at homelessness charity St Mungo’s has ended after a pay dispute was resolved.

Unite said its members had accepted an inflation-beating pay increase worth 10.74% following three months of industrial action.

There will also be a one-off payment of £700 for most workers, said Unite.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a hard-fought battle resulting in victory for St Mungo’s workers who are dedicated to helping the homeless.

“The workers took action because they were under huge financial and mental pressure and they weren’t being listened to by management.

“Unite will continue to defend workers when employers refuse to do so, in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo’s, said: “Following a vote, Unite the Union has confirmed its members have accepted the new pay offer package we put forward on August 18.

“Over 90% of staff will receive a total minimum increase of £3,125 in 2023-24. This works out as a 7-15% pay increase, depending on salary. The total cost to St Mungo’s will be just under £6 million.

“The agreement also includes a number of non-pay items, including an increase in annual leave.

“This vote resolves the dispute and ends a period of unprecedented strike action, and we understand Unite is asking people to return to work on Monday September 4 2023.

“We are relieved with the outcome as we know this has been a difficult time for everyone involved.

“We look forward to working together with our colleagues and our partners as we continue to support people recovering from, or at risk of, homelessness.”