British Museum director Hartwig Fischer steps down amid theft inquiry

By Press Association
Hartwig Fischer has resigned as director of the British Museum after items worth millions were ‘missing, stolen or damaged’ (Benedict Johnson/The British Museum/PA)
The director of the British Museum has quit after admitting that the world-famous institution “did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to warnings in 2021” about stolen artefacts.

Hartwig Fischer leaves the London museum as it emerged last week that items from its collection were found to be “missing, stolen or damaged”, prompting a police investigation.

The German art historian said that the situation facing the museum was “of the utmost seriousness” and that responsibility for the failure “must ultimately rest with the director”.

The museum’s board of trustees accepted his resignation, with former chancellor George Osborne, chairman of trustees, saying Mr Fischer had “acted honourably” and that “no one has ever doubted Hartwig’s integrity, his dedication to his job, or his love for the museum”.

The museum said Mr Fischer would step down “with immediate effect”, but later clarified he would step down once an interim leadership arrangement was in place.

In a statement, Mr Fischer said: “Over the last few days I have been reviewing in detail the events around the thefts from the British Museum and the investigation into them.

“It is evident that the British Museum did not respond as comprehensively as it should have in response to the warnings in 2021, and to the problem that has now fully emerged.

“The responsibility for that failure must ultimately rest with the director. I also misjudged the remarks I made earlier this week about Dr Gradel. I wish to express my sincere regret and withdraw those remarks.”

Ittai Gradel, an author, academic and antiquities dealer, had alerted the museum to some of the stolen items.

British Museum theft
The museum announced last week that items from its collection were found to be ‘missing, stolen or damaged’ and police are investigating (PA)

Mr Fischer added: “I have offered my resignation to the chairman of the trustees, and will step down as soon as the board have established an interim leadership arrangement. This will remain in place until a new director is chosen.

“The situation facing the museum is of the utmost seriousness. I sincerely believe it will come through this moment and emerge stronger, but sadly I have come to the conclusion that my presence is proving a distraction.

“That is the last thing I would want. Over the last seven years I have been privileged to work with some of the most talented and dedicated public servants.

“The British Museum is an amazing institution, and it has been the honour of my life to lead it.”

In July, Mr Fischer, who has been in the post since 2016, announced he would be stepping down next year.

In his own statement, Mr Osborne said: “Hartwig had already announced his intention to step down some weeks ago, so the process of finding a new permanent director is already underway.

“The Trustees will now establish an interim arrangement, ensuring that the museum has the necessary leadership to take it through this turbulent period as we learn the lessons of what went wrong, and use them to develop plans for a strong future.

“The Trustees also wish to thank the many many staff who work so hard for the museum and keep it running.

“I am clear about this: we are going to fix what has gone wrong. The museum has a mission that lasts across generations.

“We will learn, restore confidence and deserve to be admired once again.”

The outcome of the interim leadership arrangement is expected within days, the PA news agency understands.