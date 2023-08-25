Appeal judges increase ‘lenient’ jail sentences given to passport conspirators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Appeal judges increase ‘lenient’ jail sentences given to passport conspirators

By Press Association
Appeal judges have increased terms handed to Anthony Beard and Christopher Zietek after a challenge by Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson (NCA/PA)
Two men involved in the supply of falsified passports to fugitive criminals were given unduly lenient jail sentences, appeal judges have concluded.

Anthony Beard, 61, of Sydenham, south east London, was given a jail term of six years and eight months by Judge Nicholas Ainley at a hearing at Reading Crown Court in May.

He was jailed after admitting conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and conspiracy to make a false instrument with intent.

Christopher Zietek, 67, who had homes in Sydenham, Ireland and Spain, was given an eight-year jail term.

Jurors had found him guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to make a false instrument with intent and converting criminal property.

Three appeal judges on Friday increased Beard’s term to 10 years and two months and Zietek’s term to 12 years after Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson argued that the sentences were unduly lenient.

Lord Justice William Davis, Mrs Justice Cutts and Mrs Justice Eady, who considered the men’s cases at a Court of Appeal hearing in London, said they would give reasons for ruling in favour of Mr Tomlinson at a later date.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) had said, in May, that investigators believed Beard was responsible for at least 108 fraudulently obtained genuine passports being issued.

Passports enabled serious criminals to go on the run from the UK and start a new life abroad, the NCA had said.

Craig Turner, NCA deputy director of investigations, had said: “This was the golden ticket for the organised crime networks in order that they could evade arrest, evade identification by local law enforcement either internationally or at home in the UK.”