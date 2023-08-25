Two men arrested after fire at Crooked House pub released on police bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men arrested after fire at Crooked House pub released on police bail

By Press Association
The burned-out remains of The Crooked House pub (Jacob King/PA)
The burned-out remains of The Crooked House pub (Jacob King/PA)

Two men arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at the Crooked House pub have been released on bail.

A 66-year-old man, from Dudley, and a 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, were questioned in custody by officers investigating the blaze at the pub in Himley, West Midlands, at around 10.45pm on August 5.

On Friday, both men were released under conditional police bail as Staffordshire Police’s investigation continued.

The burned-out shell of the landmark pub, famed for its wonky walls and floors due to mining-related subsidence, was demolished without permission within 48 hours of the fire.

The blaze came just two weeks after the building, which opened as a pub in the 18th century, was sold by brewer Marston’s to a private buyer.

Staffordshire Police said: “We understand the strength of feeling in the community following the fire and later demolition of the building, given the significance and popularity of this cultural landmark.

“Detectives are continuing to trawl through CCTV, forensics and witness accounts and are keen to hear from anyone with any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem.

“There continues to be widespread speculation circulating locally and online in relation to this incident, which we understand.

“We would like to reiterate that speculation is unhelpful at this time and we are working hard to provide timely updates.”