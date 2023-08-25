College American football game in Dublin drawing tens of thousands of US fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

College American football game in Dublin drawing tens of thousands of US fans

By Press Association
US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin speaks to the media during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
US ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin speaks to the media during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A highly anticipated college football game in Dublin has witnessed the largest single peacetime movement of US citizens out of the country, the US ambassador to Ireland has said.

Around 40,000 American football fans from the US have descended on the Irish capital for Saturday’s encounter between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva Stadium.

Ambassador Claire Cronin spoke about the significance of the weekend as she accompanied two US Congressional delegations to a meeting with Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin on Friday.

“We expect 40,000 Americans to travel to Dublin this weekend, which is the largest single movement of American people, absent during a war time, in history,” she said.

“So we’re delighted about that. We’re also very delighted that when we talk about the US-Ireland relationship, it’s a relationship that has no boundaries.

“So we have a bipartisan delegation here, bicameral as well, both members of the Senate and the House.

“I can say that within the United States, although there are certain things we may or may not agree on everything, but when it comes to all things Ireland, our United States Congress and Senate has always been a great friend and ally to Ireland.”

Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Tanaiste Micheal Martin and the US ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, during a press conference at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

The two Congressional delegations were led by Democratic Senator Christopher Murphy from Connecticut and Republican Congressman Pat Fallon from Texas.

Mr Murphy said it was a “really important weekend”.

“Not only is there an incredibly important sporting match that will draw tens of thousands of Americans as well as members of the community to a game that is going to be watched all around the world, but we also have hundreds of state legislators who are here, we have hundreds of CEOs of American and Irish companies that are meeting and… we have a very large, unique (Congressional) delegation.

“Not all of the time do Republicans and Democrats travel together abroad. Many times you will see Republican delegations or Democratic delegations.

“But here in Dublin, this weekend, we have a very large delegation, 16 or 17 members from the House and the Senate, Republicans and Democrats, because, well, there are many things that we disagree on in Washington, we do not disagree on our support for the US-Ireland relationship, we do not disagree on our common commitment to keep and uphold the Good Friday Agreement and we do not disagree on our desire to continue to improve this booming economic relationship.”

Congressman Fallon said there were so many “moral, economic and familial ties” between the US and Ireland.

“A lot of times when people talk about the special relationship they are referring to the United States and the UK, but there is also a very special relationship between the United States and Ireland and there is a great affinity,” he said.

Mr Fallon added: “I’ve been to Ireland about a dozen times but when Notre Dame plays Navy here, I will always be here.”

At a press conference the US visitors were asked if they feel safe in the city following a recent high-profile attack on an American tourist.

All three made clear they felt safe, insisting such incidents were isolated and could happen in any major city in the world.

Mr Martin said the visit of the Congressional delegations and the scenes in Dublin were reflective of the enduring strength of the Irish American relationship.

“Thousands and thousands are coming to the game, a huge economic boost in itself but more than that, I think a reflection and manifestation of the depth of the relationship between our two peoples and two nations,” he said.