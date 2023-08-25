Man arrested after gravestones are damaged in Jewish cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man arrested after gravestones are damaged in Jewish cemetery

By Press Association
A man has been arrested after gravestones were knocked down at a cemetery in Rochester, Kent (PA)
A man has been arrested after gravestones were knocked down at a cemetery in Rochester, Kent (PA)

A man has been arrested after gravestones were wrecked in a Jewish cemetery in Kent.

Officers have been investigating the incident at Chatham Memorial Synagogue in Rochester as a hate crime, with the damage believed to total about £19,000.

Kent Police arrested a 41-year-old local man on suspicion of criminal damage on Friday August 25.

The damage is believed to have been caused between August 15 and August 18.

The synagogue’s chair of trustees, Dalia Halpern-Matthews, told the PA news agency that this was the fifth time the community had been targeted within the space of 10 years, with the previous last incident taking place in 2019.

She said the reaction from the community was one of “disbelief, horror, disgust”, adding: “You would like to think people have respect for other religions and for the dead, and for heritage.

“It’s a particularly significant cemetery, it’s the only one attached to a synagogue in this country.”

A statement on the synagogue’s website is also appealing for donations towards synagogue security and repairs to the cemetery.

Ms Halpern-Matthews said there are plans to re-install CCTV and improved security gates and fencing.

Superintendent Nick Sparkes, of Kent Police, said that officers were investigating the incident as a hate crime and that patrols will monitor the area.

Ms Halpern-Matthews described the Jewish community in the Medway area as “extraordinarily welcoming” and one which works a lot with the wider community.

She said: “We do a huge amount to try and break down those barriers and this kind of attack overall doesn’t diminish our desire to break down those barriers, it makes us want to fight all the harder (against) the pernicious nature of antisemitism and racism and bias.”

Mr Sparkes added: “This type of crime is thankfully very rare, but (this) has understandably caused a great deal of distress in the local community.

“We have spoken to those responsible for the cemetery and will continue to offer advice about crime prevention measures.”

The force is also continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward or anyone who may have seen or heard the damage being caused. This includes residents and businesses with private CCTV to check for potentially relevant footage.

Anyone with information can call 01634 792209 quoting crime reference 46/152042/23.

People can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or completing its web form.

To donate to the Chatham Memorial Synagogue, visit chathamshul.org.uk