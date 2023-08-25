Gardai at scene of serious road crash in Co Tipperary By Press Association August 25 2023, 9.49pm Share Gardai at scene of serious road crash in Co Tipperary Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6085489/gardai-at-scene-of-serious-road-crash-in-co-tipperary/ Copy Link One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Clonmel on Friday evening (Liam McBurney/PA) Irish police are at the scene of a serious road crash in Co Tipperary. A Garda spokesperson said initial indications are that there are a “number of persons deceased”. One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Clonmel on Friday evening. Gardai and other emergency services are at the scene.