Home News UK

Four young people killed in road crash in Co Tipperary

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Four young people have died in a road crash in Co Tipperary.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a man aged his early 20s, and three female teenagers were fatally injured in the incident in Clonmel on Friday evening, gardai have confirmed.

It is understood that they had been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their Leaving Certificate exams earlier.

A Garda spokesperson said the Mountain Road in Clonmel will be closed overnight and into Saturday while the scene is examined by forensic investigators.

“An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation,” they said.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris described the incident as “devastating news”.

“Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration & excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends & school community of the 4 young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath said there is huge shock and disbelief in Clonmel town.

“There is disbelief and numbness,” he told the PA news agency.

“The families involved are all local, from Clonmel and the surrounding area. It is utterly devastating. Our prayers are with the families and the whole community.”

Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess said: “It’s heartbreaking news for the entire community.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the families involved.”