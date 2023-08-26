What the papers say – August 26

Donald Trump’s mug shot is plastered across the front of the UK’s newspapers on Saturday as well as stories on the murder of a father and families who believe Lucy Letby may have killed their children.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Star both featured the mug shot of the former president, labelling him a “liar” and a “grump” respectively.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail report on the tragic murder of a father of three by thieves who were attempting to steal his pet labradoodle.

Two families have urged police to investigate the death of their babies as they believe Lucy Letby could be responsible for their deaths, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Independent says NHS bosses who were accused of protecting Lucy Letby are now investigating whistle-blower warnings.

The boss of the British Museum has stepped down over the handling of widespread theft of artefacts, The Guardian reports.

The Times reports on weight loss drugs that could hold the key to cure heart failure.

The i weekend looks to Russia, reporting the nation’s intelligence chief Andrey Averyanov is a suspect in the downing of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jet.

And, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is hoping to “tackle” the increase in people missing work due to mental health issues, according to the FT Weekend.