Police renew appeals to identify body found in Thames in 2013

By Press Association
An e-fit image was released to show the man’s likeness (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police have renewed calls for information on a body found 10 years ago that is yet to be formally identified.

Metropolitan Police were called to Bankside Pier in Southwark on August 26 2013 following reports a member of the public had seen a man’s body in the River Thames.

The body was recovered by the marine policing unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

Despite a media appeal and the release of an e-fit, the man was not identified at the time.

Described as black, aged between 40 and 50, of large build and balding with dark hair at the sides, the man also had a beard and moustache.

He was fully clothed in a dark blue fleece, beige shirt, two pairs of dark trousers and brown “Aboutblu” trainers.

Detective Inspector Adrian Smith, from the central south basic command unit, which covers Southwark, said: “Today marks the 10th anniversary of this man being found in the river. Sadly, he remains unidentified.

“Although not everyone has, or remains in contact with, a family, I still remain hopeful that someone will come forward and tell us who he was. Someone must have wondered where he had gone and what had happened to him.

“It’s possible that they didn’t see our previous appeals, so I would ask that you take a look at the e-fit that we have re-released, and let us know if you remember him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the central south missing persons unit on 0208 649 2152 or via 101 quoting reference 13FOU007742, or officers can be emailed via: ASMailbox.SafeguardingMISPER@met.police.uk