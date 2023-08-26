British Museum has recovered some of 2,000 stolen artefacts, says George Osborne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Museum has recovered some of 2,000 stolen artefacts, says George Osborne

By Press Association
Former chancellor George Osborne (James Manning/PA)
Former chancellor George Osborne (James Manning/PA)

Some of the estimated 2,000 artefacts stolen from the British Museum have already been recovered, George Osborne has said.

The former chancellor, who is now chairman of the museum’s trustees, said “groupthink” may have prevented the institution’s leadership from believing that treasures had been taken.

Director Hartwig Fischer has resigned and his deputy Jonathan Williams has stepped back in the wake of the scandal, which Mr Osborne conceded had damaged the British Museum’s reputation.

An unnamed member of staff suspected of involvement has been sacked and the museum said it is taking legal action, while a police investigation is under way.

Mr Osborne told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday: “We have started to recover some of the stolen items, which is a silver lining to a dark cloud.”

The London institution is working with the art loss register and members of the antiquarian community who are helping to return some of the missing items, he said, adding that security has been stepped up around museum storerooms.

The artefacts stolen were “small items of jewellery, gems, bits of gold that were not on public display”.

The former Conservative minister admitted the museum did not have a complete catalogue of everything in its collection amassed over several hundred years.

“Someone with knowledge of what’s not registered has a big advantage in removing some of those items,” he said.

British Museum
The British Museum museum revealed earlier this month that items from its collection were found to be ‘missing, stolen or damaged’ and police are investigating (Yui Mok/PA)

“Obviously, a clear outcome from what has happened is that the British Museum has to accelerate the process that was already under way of getting a complete register of the items in our collection.”

Mr Osborne continued: “It’s certainly been damaging to the British Museum’s reputation. I think that’s sort of stating the obvious and that’s why I’m apologising on behalf of the museum.

“We believe we’ve been the victim of thefts over a long period of time and, frankly, more could have been done to prevent them.”

The museum’s chairman vowed that “it is a mess that we are going to clear up”.

He said an independent review will look into “how come the museum missed some of the signals that could have been picked up”, not least when the museum was alerted by an antiquities dealer to items being sold on eBay in 2021.

While he denied there had been a “deliberate cover-up”, Mr Osborne said: “Was there some potential groupthink in the museum at the time, at the very top of the museum, that just couldn’t believe that an insider was stealing things, couldn’t believe that one of the members of staff were doing this? Yes, that’s very possible.”

Antiquities dealer Ittai Gradel previously told the PA news agency that claims he had withheld information from the institution were an “outright lie”.

It is understood that the artefacts were taken before 2023 and over a “significant” period of time.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday that a man had been interviewed in connection with the alleged thefts.

The force said no arrests had been made and it would continue to work “closely” with the British Museum as inquiries continue.