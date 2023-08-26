Nation mourning after four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash – Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nation mourning after four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash – Varadkar

By Press Association
Police at the scene of the crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary (Damien Storan/PA)
Ireland’s premier has said the nation is mourning the deaths of four young people who were killed in a crash while on the way to exam results celebrations in Co Tipperary.

The driver of the car, a man aged his early 20s, and three female teenagers died in the single-vehicle crash in Clonmel on Friday evening.

It is understood they had been on their way to celebrate after receiving their Leaving Certificate exam results, which were released on Friday.

A parish priest has asked the community to look after one another in the days ahead.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
Forensic collision investigators examine the scene of the crash in Clonmel (Damien Storan/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement on Saturday: “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

Ireland’s deputy leader and minister for foreign affairs Micheal Martin said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives in Clonmel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, the first responders, and the entire community today.”

Father Michael Toomey, administrator in the parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon & Grange, said the victims’ families had expressed gratitude to the emergency services who attended the scene.

“Sometimes no words seem adequate when a tragedy like what occurred in Clonmel tonight happens. No words can give comfort at this time,” he said on Facebook.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families tonight who suffered a terrible loss in this terrible accident.

“Being with them this evening, I know they are so grateful to all of the emergency services and to everyone who helped them this evening.

“The local schools will be in touch tomorrow to help the entire community and to be there for everyone at this time.”

He added: “Of course, my thoughts and prayers are with the four young people who tragically lost their lives tonight, to their families, and their friends, on what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives.

“Please, look out for one another in these days, and don’t be afraid to look for help and support in the coming days.”

The Mountain Road in Clonmel remained closed on Saturday.