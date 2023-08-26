Seven-year-old boy praised for dialling 999 after his mother collapsed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven-year-old boy praised for dialling 999 after his mother collapsed

By Press Association
Ronnie-Lee Gray with his mother Becky (Essex Police)
Police officers have called a seven-year-old a “credit to his family” after he dialled 999 to help his mother after she collapsed.

Ronnie-Lee Gray, from Tilbury, Essex, made the call shortly after his mother Becky became unconscious at their home earlier this month, which resulted in an ambulance arriving on the scene quickly.

His mother had been recovering from a surgery and was suffering from low blood pressure, and was tended to by hospital accident and emergency (A&E) staff, who she said kept telling her: “Your son is a very clever boy.”

Boy posing and looking at the camera
Essex Police’s Force Control Room dealt with the call and arranged for the youngster to visit his local police station to say thank you to him, where he got to check out the team’s quad bikes and meet officers with Thurrock Community Policing Team, who said he showed “maturity far beyond his years”.

Thurrock Engagement Sergeant, Amelia Moore, said: “Ronnie showed maturity far beyond his years in helping his mum that day and clearly avoided a potentially worse outcome.

“It’s only right we thank him in some small way by letting him come and meet his local policing team.

“We were delighted to host Ronnie, he was a real pleasure and a credit to his family.”

Group posing together
Ronnie’s mother said she is “so proud” of her son for his quick thinking.

“I am extremely proud of my son, and I’m very pleased he’s getting this recognition for what he did,” she said.

“There’s not a lot of people of that age who would know to do that and to act in the way he did.

“For him to be able to ring up 999 and give his full details and stay calm, it’s amazing.”

Boy posing
She added that a similar incident has happened in the past, but even at that time her son knew to call for help.

“He’s known how to help for quite a while, as I’ve had this problem for some time, particularly when I was pregnant, so we’ve even given him his own phone,” she said.

“I had previously suffered with my blood pressure and sometimes passing out.”

Ruth Potts was the call handler and Adam Taylor, supervisor of the Force Control Room, said: “Praise must also go to call handler Ruth Potts, whose manner and professionalism with Ronnie ensured we had help in place for his mum as quickly as possible.”