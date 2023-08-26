Police offer £50,000 reward for information on missing mother’s body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police offer £50,000 reward for information on missing mother's body

By Press Association
Greater Manchester Police are offering a £50,000 for information that could lead to the discovery of Hadir Al-Enezi’s body (Nick Potts/PA)
Police have offered a £50,000 reward to anyone with information on the body of a mother who went missing in 2019.

Hadir Al-Enezi, originally from Kuwait, arrived in the UK with her daughter on November 7 2018 as a refugee and was taken in by family members living in Rusholme, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

She was reported missing and detectives subsequently opened an investigation in 2019.

GMP’s Major Incident Team are working with the hypothesis she was murdered in a targeted attack, having been a member of the Bidoon Arab minority.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Hadir Al-Enezi – we need to know what has happened to her.

“Throughout our investigation, we have worked tirelessly as a team to find her, and we’ve still not been able to find any proof that Hadir is still alive, and we sadly continue this investigation on the hypothesis that she is not and has come to serious harm.

“We need to find answers for Hadir’s little girl and it is vital that anyone with information or her whereabouts comes forward to police so that we can give her young daughter the answers she deserves.

“We need to find Hadir’s body, and anyone who has any information is asked to share this with GMP as a matter of urgency, it may be key to helping us find answers for her daughter.”

DCI Hopkinson added the investigation “isn’t going away and we won’t stop”, before insisting that “investigations like this don’t just close”.

A Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where members of the public can submit information, images or video footage that could assist with enquiries.

Detectives can be contacted directly on 0161 856 0110, or you can use the independent charity Crimestoppers to speak anonymously on 0800 555 111.