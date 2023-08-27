Museum’s slave trade origins explained in new exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Museum’s slave trade origins explained in new exhibition

By Press Association
Portrait Of A Man In A Red Suit, c.1740-80, is hung during a photo call to mark the opening of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum’s new Black Atlantic: Power, People, Resistance exhibition (Joe Giddens/PA)
Portrait Of A Man In A Red Suit, c.1740-80, is hung during a photo call to mark the opening of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum’s new Black Atlantic: Power, People, Resistance exhibition (Joe Giddens/PA)

A museum that was founded using profits from the transatlantic slave trade is shining a light on this aspect of its history in a new exhibition.

Luke Syson, director of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum, said the Black Atlantic: Power, People, Resistance exhibition was “an important moment in the history of the Fitzwilliam”.

It explains how the museum was founded with a bequest from former Cambridge University student Viscount Richard Fitzwilliam, who died in 1816 aged 70.

Fitzwilliam Museum exhibition
Jan Jansz Mostaert’s Portrait of an African Man, c 1525-30, described as the earliest individual portrait of a black person in European art, is inspected at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum (Joe Giddens/PA)

He left a large sum of money and an art collection in his will, and the museum is named after him.

The new exhibition explains how a significant part of Fitzwilliam’s wealth and art collection was inherited from his grandfather Matthew Decker.

Decker was a prominent Dutch-born British merchant and financier who in 1700 helped to establish the South Sea Company.

This company obtained exclusive rights to traffic African people to the Spanish colonial Americas.

The exhibition reflects on these origins and features works made in West Africa, the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Mr Syson said: “Black Atlantic: Power, People, Resistance is an important moment in the history of the Fitzwilliam.

“Reflecting on the origins of our museum, the exhibition situates us within an enormous transatlantic story of exploitation and enslavement, one whose legacy is in many ways as pervasive and insidious today as it was in the 17th, 18th or 19th century.

“Our exhibition is greatly indebted to the contemporary artists whose work is featured.

“They have looked to the past to imagine a different future.

“By showing their works with significant historical objects, from Cambridge and leading institutions across Britain and elsewhere in Europe, we are rethinking our shared histories to help us consider the ways we can contribute to a better, repaired world, in which principles of equity are enshrined.”

Historic pieces will be exhibited in dialogue with works by modern and contemporary Black artists, including Donald Locke, Barbara Walker, Keith Piper, Alberta Whittle and Jacqueline Bishop.

The museum said that these “challenge and reflect on hidden and untold histories, and reveal acts of courage, resistance, hope and repair”.

Fitzwilliam Museum exhibition
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The exhibition, presented in four sections, includes a rare loan from the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

Jan Jansz Mostaert’s Portrait of an African Man, c.1525-30, is described as the earliest individual portrait of a black person in European art.

Also on display will be Portrait of a Man in a Red Suit, c.1740-80, which is being lent by the Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery in Exeter.

This is a depiction of a black man at the height of the transatlantic slave trade and is hung next to the portrait of the Fitzwilliam’s founder also painted in the 18th century.

Black Atlantic: Power, People, Resistance will run from September 8 to January 7.