Woman recalls ‘shaking’ as partner proposed using drone display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman recalls ‘shaking’ as partner proposed using drone display

By Press Association
Megan Greenwood got a huge surprise when boyfriend Rhys Whelan proposed with a personalised drones message during the Fireworks Championships in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Megan Greenwood got a huge surprise when boyfriend Rhys Whelan proposed with a personalised drones message during the Fireworks Championships in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A woman has recalled “shaking” the moment her partner proposed to her by popping the question with a drone display.

Megan Greenwood, 27, got a huge surprise when Rhys Whelan, 30, produced his own personalised message during the Fireworks Championships at Newby Hall, near Ripon, North Yorkshire, on Saturday evening.

The display, set to the couple’s favourite song, 6 Words by Wretch 32, saw the drones form several love-themed images in the sky, including champagne bottles and love hearts, before spelling the words “Marry me” and “Megan”.

Fireworks Championships 2023
Drones spelled out the word ‘Megan’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

The couple, from Eccleshill in Bradford, have been together for more than nine years and shared the moment with friends and family.

Describing her immediate reaction to the display, Ms Greenwood told the PA news agency: “I don’t know what my face looked like, but I know I definitely started shaking.”

She said her husband-to-be “couldn’t have done anything more perfect”, and that the unorthodox proposal “definitely beat anything that I could imagine”.

Nevertheless, there was still an opportunity to include the more traditional method.

Fireworks Championships 2023
Rhys Whelan made a more traditional proposal to girlfriend Megan Greenwood after drones spelled out the words ‘Marry me’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Greenwood said: “It said ‘Marry me’ in the sky and he pushed me forward slightly, then he turned me around and he was on one knee.”

Mr Whelan “put two and two together” and found inspiration for the gesture after the pair previously attended the championships and he was impressed by their own drone show.

Of his emotions before the big moment, he said: “I was absolutely terrified.

“It had been six months in the making, so all the planning and preparation all of a sudden came down to five minutes worth of display.

“I tried to time it the best I could but I think because of the nerves I was a bit premature going down on one knee, but it had the desired effect in the end.”

Fireworks Championships 2023
Rhys Whelan and Megan Greenwood share a kiss following his surprise proposal during the Fireworks Championships (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Whelan said he “tried my utmost to be as sneaky as I possibly could” to keep the proposal a surprise.

That included secret meetings with the show organisers and speaking to Ms Greenwood’s father on Friday.

Ms Greenwood said: “We’ve talked about it (getting married) but only in a joking sense. I’d always make jokes that he needs to put a ring on it, and my mum and friends would all do the same.

“He always said it’s the 21st century so I have to propose to him, but I’m too stubborn for that!”

Fireworks Championships 2023
Rhys Whelan said being able to share the memory with family and friends was ‘amazing’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Whelan said being able to share the memory with many of their relatives in person was “amazing”, while Ms Greenwood said her closest friends “just lost it” after seeing the display.

Mr Whelan added: “Her mother’s favourite animal is a butterfly, so when I saw on their website that they did a ‘butterfly in the sky’ I thought that would be a nice touch.”

Both said they have not yet thought about possible wedding plans, but Mr Whelan refused to rule out the use of drones again on the big day, saying: “We’ll see – you never know.”