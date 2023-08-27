Vigil to be held for victims of Clonmel crash as community mourns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vigil to be held for victims of Clonmel crash as community mourns

By Press Association
A vigil is to be held in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, in memory of four young people who were killed in a car crash (Damien Storan/PA)
A vigil is to be held in a Co Tipperary town in memory of four young people who were killed in a car crash.

Mass services on Sunday are expected to honour Luke McSweeney, 24, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, who died while on the way to celebrate exam results.

A prayer vigil will take place in Kickham Plaza at 6.30pm on Sunday, led by the local clergy and the Mayor of Clonmel, Richie Molloy.

On Monday at 10.30am, a Mass in their honour will be offered and broadcast on RTE News Now, according to Father Michael Toomey, who is a chaplain at CBS High School.

Members of the public will also have the opportunity to sign books of condolence at council offices from 11am on Monday.

Co Tipperary fatal crash
Crash victims Luke McSweeney, his sister Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey (Family handout/PA)

The principals of the two schools the three teenagers attended paid tribute to them, and said they were looking forward to the next phase of their lives after receiving “excellent” results in their Leaving Cert exams.

Michael O’Loughlin, head of Presentation Secondary School, described Ms McSweeney as “thoughtful, considerate, and hard-working” and “a gifted gymnast and a dancer”.

Clonmel Majorettes said Ms McSweeney had been a dedicated member of their club “for many years”, and was “a great talent in both dancing, baton and gymnastics”.

Mr O’Loughlin described Ms Coffey as “warm and vibrant”, and “a diligent worker” who was popular in the school.

Friends leave flowers near the scene of the crash (Damien Storan/PA)

Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School which Ms Murphy attended, described her as “kind, gentle and witty”, and “a trusted and loyal friend”.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among those who expressed their sympathies, with Mr Varadkar saying the nation is in mourning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and said their investigation is focusing on preparing a report for the local coroner.

Adverse weather conditions at the time of the crash, including heavy downpours at the scene when first responders arrived, will be considered as part of the inquiry.