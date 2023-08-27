Cars stolen from Premier League footballers found in shipping containers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cars stolen from Premier League footballers found in shipping containers

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by Essex Police of a stolen Ferrari belonging to an unnamed Premier League footballer, which is among 517 vehicles or parts of vehicles, with a combined value of more than �16m, that Essex Police’s Stolen Vehicle Intelligence Unit (SVIU) unit have recovered so far in 2023. Issue date: Sunday August 27, 2023.
Stolen cars belonging to two Premier League footballers are among a haul of vehicles and parts worth more than £16 million that have been recovered by an Essex Police unit so far this year.

The Ferrari and Range Rover Sport belong to two players who have not been named, but have more than 100 international caps between them.

The vehicles were stolen in neighbouring counties but discovered in shipping containers due to be transported to Dubai from London Gateway Port in Thurrock, Essex Police’s stolen vehicle intelligence unit (SVIU) said.

Premier League stars’ stolen cars recovered
A stolen Range Rover Sport belonging to an unnamed Premier League footballer (Al Underwood/Essex Police/PA)

In total, 517 vehicles or parts were recovered, with police saying thieves could have been hoping to be paid two or three times more than the UK value, once they sent were overseas.

One of the footballers came to the team’s base to be reunited with his car, with Pc Phil Pentelow, of SVIU, adding: “He was genuinely thankful and taken aback by the lengths we had gone to.

“His car was clearly very dear to him, and he was very impressed with the service he’d had from the police.

“Even though he plays for one of my team’s biggest rivals, he was a nice guy and down to earth. It was good to help him.”

SVIU said car thieves may also look to quickly sell on stolen vehicles – even for significantly under the market value – strip it for parts, or ship either the whole vehicle or parts to the Middle East and Africa.

Thieves or handlers of stolen vehicles may also use false or cloned identities to sell them on to unsuspecting members of the public in the UK. They can also be passed on to other criminals.

This summer, gangs behind such thefts were targeted in Operation Ignition, involving the SVIU, roads policing and investigators.

Everything from family saloons to supercars have been returned to hundreds of victims, police said.

Pc Paul Gerrish and Pc Phil Pentelow of Essex Police’s SVIU (Essex Police/PA)

Pc Paul Gerrish said: “Every stolen car is important to us and we work as hard as we can to get them back to their owners.

“When you phone someone up and tell them we’ve got their car with their kids’ car seats and the pushchair in the back, or other personal items, it’s hugely satisfying.

“We are creating a hostile environment for car thieves. We know what to look for and we know how and where they operate.”

Manufacturers including Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, BMW and Mercedes have also provided the unit with help on how to improve vehicle security.

Pc Pentelow urged drivers to double lock and check their vehicles because he said people are still creating risks by leaving their cars unlocked.

The police also recommend using a steering-wheel lock and looking at videos online to learn about the vulnerabilities of their make and model. The Secured by Design website also recommends safety devices.