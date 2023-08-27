Murder probe after body found in area where woman went missing while walking dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder probe after body found in area where woman went missing while walking dog

By Press Association
Claire Knights (Kent Police/PA)
Claire Knights (Kent Police/PA)

Police have confirmed a murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in the area that a 54-year-old woman went missing while walking her dog.

Claire Knights, from Upstreet near Canterbury, was last seen in the Kent village on Wednesday.

It is believed she was walking her white and brown spaniel called Zebulon – which was later found – from there to the area of Minnis Bay in Birchington.

A body was found in a location near to Minnis Bay at 7pm on Friday and the family of Ms Knights have been informed although formal identification has not yet taken place, according to Kent Police.

A force spokesman said that a man aged in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being assessed by medical professionals.

He added that a post-mortem examination had been carried out on the body but did not provide details of the cause of death.

The spokesman said: “Kent Police has commenced a murder investigation after a woman was found deceased near Birchington.

“Shortly after 7pm on Friday August 25 2023, officers attended the scene between St Nicholas At Wade and Minnis Bay.

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, however, the family of Claire Knights, a 54-year-old woman reported missing from Upstreet on Wednesday August 23, are aware.

“A post-mortem examination has been completed and Kent Police’s Major Crime Department has now launched a murder investigation.

“Claire’s vehicle, a silver Suzuki car, was recovered from Shuart Lane, St Nicholas At Wade.

“She is believed to have walked from there to the Minnis Bay area of Birchington, where she is reported to have been seen later that afternoon.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as searches by specialist officers and inquiries by a team of detectives continue.

“On Thursday August 24, a man in his 20s from Margate was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been detained for assessment by medical professionals.”