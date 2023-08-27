Robbie Williams plants tree at Heritage Live gig on King’s Sandringham Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Williams plants tree at Heritage Live gig on King’s Sandringham Estate

By Press Association
Robbie Williams plants a tree on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Rupert Frere/Heritage Live)
Robbie Williams has planted a tree at the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Heritage Live’s new sustainability initiative.

For the first time, Heritage Live has staged outdoor concerts at the Sandringham Estate, the private country retreat of the King and Queen.

Performers including Williams, 49, Sir Van Morrison and The Who were lined up to play over the bank holiday weekend.

Heritage Live says that its tree planting is just one of several environmentally-friendly initiatives it is looking to employ at its summer concerts as it is also wanting to reduce reliance on one-use plastic.

Speaking on the new initiative, Williams, formerly of the band Take That, said: “I’m really honoured to have been asked to plant the first tree during a Heritage Live concert here at Sandringham.”

Giles Cooper, managing director of Heritage Live, said: “We care very deeply at Heritage Live about how our concerts impact the environment and our aim is to become a leading light in how to stage outdoor events and festivals in as eco-friendly and sustainable way as possible.

“I am honoured that Sandringham Estate has granted Heritage Live permission to hold these concerts and I’m very grateful to Robbie Williams for planting this first tree during this special night at Sandringham.”

The new tree is a Liquidambar styraciflua ‘Rotundiloba’ (Rupert Frere/Heritage Live)

The tree that Williams planted was a Liquidambar styraciflua ‘Rotundiloba’, which now sits adjacent to the oldest tree in Sandringham Gardens, a 700-year-old veteran oak – which is located beside the upper lake.

Williams planted the tree ahead of his Sunday concert.

Heritage Live concerts are staged at various culturally significant venues across England, with locations that include Englefield Estate in Berkshire and Audley End in Essex.