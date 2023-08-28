Mossley Hill road remains shut as two people die after driving into flooded area

A road will remain closed “for some time” after the deaths of two people who drove a car into a flooded area in Liverpool.

An investigation is ongoing after police received a report of concern for the safety of a man and a woman inside a black Mercedes on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill at about 9.20pm on Saturday.

They were found at the scene and both were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A view of Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool where two people died after driving a car into a flood (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said on Monday: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those involved and their families.

“Council officers from highways and City Watch supported the emergency services in responding. The road is expected to remain closed for some time while an investigation takes place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.”

Their next of kin have been informed and formal identification has been made, police said.

Merseyside Police have been asked by the coroner to further investigate the incident.

The force are appealing to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm on Saturday and saw the incident, or who stopped to try to help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.