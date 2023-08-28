Zoo celebrates birth of critically-endangered African wild ass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zoo celebrates birth of critically-endangered African wild ass

By Press Association
A newly-born African wild ass foal at Marwell Zoo (Marwell Zoo/PA)
A Hampshire zoo is celebrating the birth of a critically-endangered African wild ass, which is one of the rarest mammals on the planet.

The male foal, which has not yet been named, was born at Marwell Zoo near Winchester on August 30 to parents Nadifa and Lars.

Darren Ives, the zoo’s senior animal keeper for hoofstock, said the birth was important because there were fewer than 200 left in the wild.

He said: “The team is very excited after a year-long wait for the foal to be born and what makes it even more special is we haven’t had an African wild ass foal born at Marwell since 2020.

African wild ass foal
The foal seen with mother Nadifa in the paddock (Marwell Zoo/PA)

“The foal has already been seen doing ‘zoomies’ around the paddock and is looking nice and healthy.”

The African wild ass is native to Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somali, but are preyed on by African lions and Ethiopian wolves, and have also been hunted by humans for food, causing their numbers to decline in the wild.

A Marwell spokeswoman said: “The birth of one of the rarest mammals on the planet has thrilled keepers at Marwell Zoo this week, following the arrival of a critically-endangered African wild ass.

“With gangly legs and floppy ears, it’s an addition that’s sure to be popular with guests too.

“The new arrival at Marwell is reported to be doing well and can be seen with mother Nadifa in the paddock opposite Okapi playground.

African wild ass foal
The newly-born foal does not have a name yet (Marwell Zoo/PA)

“The father, Lars, has been moved into an enclosure next door to our banteng whilst Nadifa bonds with her new arrival.

“Nadifa was born here in 2007 so the arrival of her foal is a continuation of Marwell’s commitment to conserving this critically-endangered species, which we’ve had at Marwell since 1993.

“This is Nadifa’s third foal and Lars has become a father for the fifth time. Keepers have confirmed the foal is male but haven’t given him a name yet.”

She added: “With so few of these animals left in the wild, it’s more important than ever to ensure there is a healthy, genetically diverse population of African wild asses in zoos as a back up for populations in the wild.

“The new foal will play an important role in the future preservation of its species for future generations.”