Tributes paid to grandparents who died after driving into flooded area

Tributes have been paid to two “much-loved” grandparents who died after driving into a flooded area in Liverpool just days before their 54th wedding anniversary.

Elaine Marco, 75, and Philip Marco, 77, were found inside a black Mercedes on Queens Drive in Mossley Hill on Saturday at about 9.20pm and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

In a statement the couple’s family said the “only comfort” was that they were together to the very end.

Queens Drive in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool where Elaine and Philip Marco died (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco,” a family statement said.

“They were much-loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren.

“The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss.

“They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end.”

In a statement earlier on Monday, Merseyside Police said the road would remain closed for some time.

A Liverpool City Council spokesman said their thoughts were with the family after the “tragic” incident.

A spokesman for United Utilities, which supplies water to the area, said there were “no issues” with their assets there.