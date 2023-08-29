Mozart’s Lullaby may relieve pain in newborns during heel prick test – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mozart’s Lullaby may relieve pain in newborns during heel prick test – study

By Press Association
Mozart’s Lullaby may relive pain in newborns during heel prick test, a study has found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mozart’s Lullaby may relive pain in newborns during heel prick test, a study has found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Playing Mozart’s Lullaby may help reduce the pain that newborns feel when undergoing a heel prick blood test, a new study suggests.

The findings suggest recorded music may be an effective method of pain relief in newborn babies undergoing minor procedures.

Researchers measured the pain levels of 100 babies who had the test as part of routine screening for conditions such as jaundice and phenylketonuria (PKU) in New York City between April 2019 and February 2020.

On average, the babies were two days old and born at 39 weeks.

As part of standard care, all babies were given 0.5 millilitres of sugar solution two minutes before the heel prick was performed.

The test involves a healthcare professional pricking the child’s heel and collecting drops of blood.

An investigator wearing noise-cancelling headphones assessed the babies’ pain levels before, during, and after the heel prick.

The pain levels were determined according to the infants’ facial expressions, degree of crying, breathing patterns, limb movements, and levels of alertness.

In the study, 54 of the 100 babies had listened to an instrumental of Mozart’s Lullaby for 20 minutes prior to and during the heel prick and for five minutes afterwards, while the others did not.

The procedure was consistently performed in a quiet, dimly lit room at an ambient temperature and the babies were not provided with dummies or physical comfort.

According to the findings, similar pain levels were observed in both groups of children before the heel prick, with pain scores for both groups at zero, out of a maximum possible score of seven.

However, the average pain score of babies who listened to the lullaby was significantly lower during and immediately after the heel prick, compared to those who did not listen to music.

The pain score for babies who listened to the lullaby was four during the test, zero at one minute after the procedure, and zero at two minutes after the heel prick.

In the group that did not listen to the lullaby, the pain scores were seven, 5.5 and two at the same time points, Saminathan Anbalagan at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Centre in New York, and colleagues found.

There was no difference in average pain scores of infants in both groups three minutes after the procedure, the study published in Paediatric Research found.

According to the scientists, future research could investigate whether recordings of parental voices can also reduce pain in newborns during minor procedures, as well as exploring the influence of physical comfort from caregivers, in addition to music, on pain levels.

The study authors write: “Recorded music, in addition to sucrose, is efficacious in reducing pain, encouraging its use in term neonates.”

They conclude: Music intervention is an easy, reproducible, and inexpensive tool for pain relief from minor procedures in healthy, term newborns.

“The study results can be applied to term newborn nurseries with limited resources in the US and potentially worldwide.”