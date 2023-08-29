Met Police to ‘meet more expectations’ under new mental health programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Met Police to ‘meet more expectations’ under new mental health programme

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The decision to stop police from attending most mental health calls will free officers up to “meet more expectations than we are currently meeting”, the Met Police Commissioner has said.

From October 31, a “clear threshold” for a police response will be introduced to reduce the amount of time officers spend “over-policing” mental health.

Under the new programme – known as Right Care, Right Person – police will still attend any incident where there is a risk to life or a risk of serious harm.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Sir Mark Rowley said officers should not be dealing with situations they are not “the right people for”.

He told the paper: “It’s perverse for us to be doing things we aren’t the right people for at the same time there is police work we are not doing.

“They shouldn’t be filling gaps for other services when they could be doing work in the communities and fighting crime.

“Our ability to meet more expectations than we are currently meeting, is partly dependent on how we use our people and having them sidetracked into things that are not core policing work means the public don’t get what they want.

“Communities raise very practical stuff around anti-social behaviour, knife crime and things they want us to do better.”

Sir Mark also urged the public to feel confident in reporting any anti-social incident, no matter how small.

He said: “Report it all. We are not going to solve every crime but the pattern of crime matters.

“I think people understand that if I go out to my shed and discover that my lawnmower has gone in the last two or three weeks, that is pretty hard for the police to have much of a hope of solving, but if the police know about it, it goes into patterns of crime.

“Likewise if you report a particular crime we will solve the ones that can be solved quickly. We can give you advice on how to prevent recurrence, we can help you in other ways so all of that matters.

“People still want local police officers to deal with their problems and they want a sense that the police care and are reliable.”