Police investigation after Newcastle United club captain ‘attacked’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police investigation after Newcastle United club captain ‘attacked’

By Press Association
Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles, whose group was said to have been attacked on a night out in the city (Tim Goode/PA)
Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles, whose group was said to have been attacked on a night out in the city (Tim Goode/PA)

A police inquiry is under way following an incident outside a nightclub in which Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles and his group were said to have been attacked.

According to reports, the player’s 19-year-old brother was elbowed in the head and another member of their group was knocked unconscious during what Northumbria Police called “disorder” at around 4am on Sunday August 20 in Newcastle city centre.

Newcastle United had lost 1-0 away to Manchester City on August 19 and Lascelles travelled back to the North East and went out to Chinawhite nightclub, reports said.

Video of what was said to have happened outside the club, including the 29-year-old reportedly almost being hit by a bottle of vodka, has circulated online.

It was also reported that Lascelles and his group were threatened with being shot.

One of his group was knocked to the floor and required hospital treatment after being knocked out following a kick to the face, it was reported, and Lascelles was punched to the back of his head.

No arrests have been made.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4am on Sunday August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road in Newcastle city centre.

“Officers attended, however it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the Tell Us Something page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230820-0227.”

Newcastle United declined to comment.

Lascelles has been club captain since the age of 23, and has kept the role despite losing his first team place under Eddie Howe, with the on-pitch duties carried out by England defender Kieran Trippier.