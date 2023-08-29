Poetry and cake on the menu for Queen at tea party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Poetry and cake on the menu for Queen at tea party

By Press Association
The Queen joins children and care home residents for a Poetry Together recital and tea party (Doug Seeberg/PA)


The Queen has joined children and the elderly for a poetry recital and tea party in Ealing.

The event, held at Fielding Primary School on Tuesday, was part of the Poetry Together initiative.

Poetry Together was launched in 2019 by broadcaster Gyles Brandreth in partnership with Dukes Education and National Poetry Day.

Children and their grandparents gathered at the school’s assembly hall to recite a variety of poems from memory.

One group of schoolchildren and their grandparents recited Mary Howitt’s 1829 poem The Spider And The Fly for the Queen.

Camilla said their performance was “absolutely incredible”.

“Brilliant, that was absolutely incredible,” she said.

“It’s a long poem to remember.”

After watching the recitals, Camilla presented participants with certificates.

She then joined two performers dressed as Alice and the Mad Hatter on stage to cut a cake baked at Buckingham Palace.

Introducing the honey and cream sponge cake, Brandreth said that the Queen had brought it with her.

“I didn’t bake it,” she said, to laughter from the audience.

Royal visit to London
The Queen and Gyles Brandreth join children and care home residents for a Poetry Together recital and tea party (Doug Seeberg/The Sun/PA)

She then stood up to cut the cake.

As well as performances by children and the elderly, the Queen watched a recital by poet Roger McGough.

She then attended a tea party in the school, where she met care home residents involved in the scheme.

Speaking at the event, Brandreth said he had “always loved poetry”.

“I have always loved poetry, since I was a very young boy and began learning poetry as a very young boy,” he said.

“I am still learning poetry.

“The poem I’m learning at the moment is quite a short one it’s a limerick.

“There was a young man from Peru.

“Whose limericks stopped at line two.”

Poetry Together encourages schoolchildren and the elderly to come together and recite poetry.

Since its foundation, more than 800 care homes and schools have participated in the initiative.