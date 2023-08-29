Judge orders children’s return to Ireland after mother’s ‘inexcusable plot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge orders children’s return to Ireland after mother’s ‘inexcusable plot’

By Press Association
The judge condemned what he called the mother’s ‘plot’ (Nick Ansell/PA)
Two children who were at the centre of a parental court fight have left England and returned to Ireland after a judge concluded that their mother had plotted to “abduct” them in breach of their father’s custody rights.

Judge Dexter Dias has explained how the children’s mother had brought them to England from their home in Ireland without the knowledge or consent of their father.

The judge ordered their return after the man took legal action in London.

He concluded that the woman had “acted in a deeply deceitful and manipulative fashion throughout” – starting with an “inexcusable plot” to “abduct the children by deception”.

Judge Dias has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling published online after considering evidence at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court – at the Royal Courts of Justice complex in London – earlier this summer.

He said the children had now returned to Ireland with the mother.

The judge, who has not identified the family involved, said the woman had failed in a bid to overturn his return order in the Court of Appeal.

He said the woman had brought the children to England in late 2022.

Their father had asked him to order their return to Ireland.

The judge said their mother had argued against a move back to Ireland and said they would be at “grave risk” of harm if returned.

Judge Dias rejected her arguments and ruled in favour of their father.

“They were brought by their mother without the knowledge or consent of their father,” said Judge Dias.

“The mother has acted in a deeply deceitful and manipulative fashion throughout this case, starting with her inexcusable plot to abduct the children by deception, while enlisting them both in the dishonesty.”

He added: “She has tried everything to ensure that the abducted children remain in the UK in serious breach of their father’s rights of custody.”