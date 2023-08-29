Mother of girl who died of air pollution ‘concerned’ about Ulez expansion cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother of girl who died of air pollution ‘concerned’ about Ulez expansion cost

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan with Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who died from exposure to London’s traffic said she is “concerned” about poorer people being impacted by expanding the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died in 2013 after an asthma attack, and in a landmark coroner’s case was the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death at an inquest in the UK.

Her mother Rosamund has campaigned for cleaner air in UK cities since Ella’s death and is a strong supporter of the Ulez expansion, saying Tuesday was “a good day for everyone” but said “individual things need to be looked at”.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are now required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or risk a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

Asked about concerns over costs, Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from Lewisham, told the PA news agency: “I’m not in charge of the scheme but every scheme you bring in, there are teething problems and also I’d like to think all blue badge holders now can access the scrappage scheme. Again, if they don’t, they need to contact the mayor’s office.

“No matter what scheme you bring in, there will always be people adversely affected, we need to limit it as much as possible.

“But can I thank people in outer London, I found out yesterday from November 2022, 702,000 of them have compliant cars, that is amazing, so it shows you people genuinely are behind it.

“Unfortunately, it does cost to clean up the air and this isn’t a party political thing, we need the Government to contribute because the more money there is in the scrappage scheme, you can bring more people in.

“Of course I’m concerned because we don’t want the poorest to be impacted, but to speak to those people who are incredibly poor, who don’t even own a car, who are on the main roads waiting for buses, I hope in time, they will have cleaner air as well because they don’t even own a car and yet they are adversely impacted.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan has faced strong opposition to the scheme, but a £160 million scheme run by Transport for London enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.