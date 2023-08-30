PSNI chief constable has no option but to resign after court ruling, insists DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PSNI chief constable has no option but to resign after court ruling, insists DUP

By Press Association
Simon Byrne is facing calls to resign as the PSNI chief constable (PA)
Simon Byrne is facing calls to resign as the PSNI chief constable (PA)

The chief constable of the PSNI has no option but to resign following a court judgment which said a decision to discipline junior police officers over an incident at a Troubles memorial event in Belfast was unlawful, a DUP Policing Board member has said.

Trevor Clarke said Simon Byrne has lost the confidence of officers, politicians and the public.

High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled this week that the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.

The incident happened on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack in which five people were murdered.

Mr Byrne said he accepted the findings of the court but added that neither officer has been disciplined to date.

The ruling has prompted further criticism of Mr Byrne, who is already under pressure following revelations of data breaches this month.

Mr Clarke, the DUP’s lead representative on the Policing Board, said it is difficult to see what credibility the chief constable has left.

He told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “Where a judge has said a chief constable is prepared to sacrifice his young officers, how can the chief constable or anyone else expect anyone’s support after that?

“I spoke to the chief executive of the Policing Board yesterday asking for a meeting with the chief constable, but we are at the stage now that it is difficult to see any credibility that the chief constable has left.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Trevor Clarke said Mr Byrne has lost the confidence of his officers, the public and politicians (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I think if he was making that decision today, he would make that decision himself.”

Asked if he is calling for Mr Byrne to resign, Mr Clarke said: “It is clear the officers don’t have confidence and now politicians don’t have confidence, and clearly the public won’t have confidence, so I think if you work out the consequences from that, the only option open to Simon is to resign at this stage.

“The chief constable has said, and the counsel for the chief constable has said, he was guided by their (Sinn Fein) threat to leave the (Policing) Board.

“There is nothing to prevent me or anyone else speaking to the officers of the police, but they shouldn’t be held by threats by us or anyone else on the basis of our support for policing.

“Clearly Sinn Fein has used conditional support and the chief constable has read into that and made a decision based on that.”

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
UUP leader Doug Beattie has called for an urgent meeting with the chief constable (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has also asked for an urgent meeting with Mr Byrne, while TUV leader Jim Allister said the chief constable should resign.

The two officers faced action in 2021 following the arrest of Mark Sykes, a survivor of a loyalist gun attack on the Sean Graham bookmakers shop in south Belfast in 1992.

The controversial incident unfolded when police challenged those attending a memorial event amid suspicions the size of the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

Mr Sykes was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media.

The incident triggered a major controversy at the time, and sparked criticism of Mr Byrne.

Mr Byrne apologised for the PSNI’s handling of the event and it was announced that one officer was to be suspended and one repositioned.

Following a legal challenge by the Policing Federation, Mr Justice Scoffield said: “Both the deputy chief constable and the chief constable were acutely aware of the threat of Sinn Fein withdrawing support for policing and/or withdrawing from the Policing Board if immediate action was not taken in respect of the officers’ duty status.

PSNI data breach
Simon Byrne has accepted the findings of the court (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that the pressure so exerted was, in large measure, a result of a wholly separate and unrelated incident which was wrongly conflated with the actions of the applicants in the incident in which they were involved.”

In a statement in response to the court’s findings on Tuesday, Mr Byrne said the incident was “difficult for everyone”.

He added: “Those paying their respects at a memorial event, the young officers who attended on behalf of the police service, and for the public who observed the footage of an incident which happened shortly afterwards which circulated across media platforms.

“As chief constable, I accept the findings of the court.

“In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful.

“It is important however to clarify that neither officer has been disciplined to date.

“This judgment relates to the decision to suspend one officer and reposition another whilst the Police Ombudsman conducted an investigation following a public complaint.

“We will of course take time to carefully consider the full judgment to ensure any lessons are learnt to prevent any future recurrence.”