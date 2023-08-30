Working-class unionists miss a leader like David Ervine – play producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Working-class unionists miss a leader like David Ervine – play producer

By Press Association
David Ervine became one of the leading figures of Northern Ireland’s peace process (Paul Faith/PA)
David Ervine became one of the leading figures of Northern Ireland’s peace process (Paul Faith/PA)

Working-class unionists today miss a leader like David Ervine, the co-producer of a new play on the former UVF man turned politician has said.

The Man Who Swallowed A Dictionary, a one-man show which tells the story of Ervine becoming one of the leading figures of Northern Ireland’s peace process, opened at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast on Tuesday night and received a standing ovation.

With just a giant book and a pipe as props, actor Paul Garrett, whose previous credits include Game of Thrones and Bloodlands, explores Ervine’s childhood, involvement with loyalist terrorists, prison, his political career and a family tragedy which happened shortly before his death in 2007 at the age of 53.

Co-producer Martin Lynch said they spent hours watching footage of Ervine during his life and even sourced the same pipe that the politician enjoyed smoking.

Mr Lynch said he was sent the script by Robert Niblock around two years ago and immediately loved the title.

“Like a lot of people, I’ve always been very impressed by David Ervine as a politician and as a man in terms of what he came through to get to where he got to,” he said.

“A lot of us, including myself, have come through a process like that, rejecting violence in the end. David Ervine did that and did it very eloquently.

“The big achievement he created was he brought the Protestant working-class to the Good Friday Agreement … I think if he hadn’t stepped in when he did, there may not have been the majority (supporting the agreement) that eventually happened.

“That achievement stands to him forever and that’s one of the reasons why we told this story.”

He added: “I think today the unionist working-class population miss a leader like that. There is no question about it.”

David Ervine – Progressive Unionist Party
Progressive Unionist Party leader David Ervine died in 2007 (Paul Faith/PA)

Mr Lynch said a one-man show is “difficult to pull off” but “when you do it right, it is very rewarding”.

“I met David Ervine in the playwright Marie Jones’ house one night, very brief conversation, so I didn’t know him very well,” he said.

“The actor, the director and myself have been looking at loads of videos of him and stuff on the internet, loads of interviews so we could see how he behaved, how he carried his language, how he carried his body.

“We actually bought the exact same pipe he had from the shop he got it from.

“There are stories concerning David’s life that people don’t know about, one very tragic story which will have a very powerful emotional impact on the night.”

The Man Who Swallowed A Dictionary will run at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast until September 10 and will later tour theatres across Northern Ireland.