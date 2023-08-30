Lifer admits trying to kill pensioner five months after release from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifer admits trying to kill pensioner five months after release from prison

By Press Association
A serial offender who launched a horrific knife attack on an elderly woman just five months after being released from a life sentence has admitted charges of attempted murder and sexual assault.

Anthony Roberts, 56, was handed a life term in 1991 for a string of offences against women which had “striking similarities” with the attempted murder of a woman near the River Severn in Worcester in the early hours in May this year.

Flanked by two dock officers and two prison officers from HMP Long Lartin, a category A jail in Worcestershire, Roberts was ordered to remain in handcuffs as he entered his pleas at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

As well as attempted murder and a charge of assault by penetration, Roberts admitted having a knife in the South Parade and riverside area of Worcester.

The scene of the attack near the River Severn in Worcester (PA)

The Crown’s case against Roberts, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, was not opened by prosecutor Raj Punia.

But a previous hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court, held a day after the attack, was told Roberts was released on licence in December 2022.

He was arrested by police at about 2am on May 7 this year after officers were alerted by a member of the public who heard the victim screaming.

After the attack, the previous hearing was told, a diary entry was discovered at Roberts’ home along with unspecified “Jack the Ripper material” which had notes within it, while pornography was being streamed on a television.

Kate Hatton, prosecuting, told the earlier hearing: “Officers ran to the area concerned and observed a male stood over a female. The male was covered in blood, as was the knife.

“The male was seen by officers to be bending over the woman, seemingly still attacking the lady. The defendant was challenged and he ran.

“He ran a short distance and officers did not lose sight of him. He was red-dotted with a Taser and he threw the knife to the ground.”

Mrs Hatton listed numerous wounds, including multiple stab injuries, suffered by the victim, who police said was initially left in a life-threatening condition.

Mrs Hatton said Roberts threatened his victim with rape and death and made no comment to questions asked of him by police.

Judge Simon Drew remanded Roberts in custody for sentencing at Worcester Crown Court on October 2.

A list of Roberts’ previous convictions was read out at the previous hearing, starting with an offence of gross indecency with a child in 1982.

He was convicted of further sexual offences in 1983, 1984 and 1985, before being jailed for life in 1991 for offences of attempted murder, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

His previous convictions also include being given eight months’ imprisonment at Bristol Crown Court in April 2019 for escaping from lawful custody.

Mrs Hatton told the magistrates’ court hearing that the convictions from 1991 had “striking similarities to the matter before the court today” and involved three attacks on females with weapons in underpasses in the West Midlands area.