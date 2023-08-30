Met doubles down on coronation arrests as more than half face no further action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met doubles down on coronation arrests as more than half face no further action

By Press Association
The Met arrested 64 people during the coronation (Alex Pantling/PA)
The Metropolitan Police has doubled down on its policing tactics during the King’s coronation despite over half of those arrested facing no further action.

Officers arrested 64 people during the massive security operation in May this year – with 36 of them not facing charges or receiving fines.

On Wednesday, the force announced 18 suspects were told they would face no further action, and a further 18 people were informed there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.

Those released without charge included six anti-monarchy protesters and three charity volunteers.

The Met previously said it would apologise to those wrongly arrested during the coronation if it is found officers made mistakes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said among those facing no further action were people seen in “possession of glue, allen keys and other paraphernalia”.

The force also said 21 people had been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service – 20 who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance and one on a racially aggravated public order offence.

Five people have already been charged with offences, one person has been issued a penalty notice for disorder and another suspect was sent to court having been arrested for being wanted on a warrant unrelated to the event, police added.

Despite a high number of suspects not facing any further action, Mr Twist defended the police’s actions – saying their efforts were “consistent with the Met’s long history both of overseeing significant public events and also policing peaceful protest across London”.

He said: “Every day officers have to make decisions based on the information they have available to them at the time.

“Arrests do not always lead to charges and it is important to remember that the threshold for obtaining a charge is higher than that for making an arrest where an officer need only have suspicion of an offence.

“For example, three of those whose arrest did not lead to charge were found near the coronation route in the early hours of the day of the event in possession of glue, a banner from a known activist group, allen keys and other paraphernalia that could have been used to commit criminal damage or other disruption.”

Mr Twist continued: “I am confident the public would recognise why officers chose to make arrests in those circumstances, even though it was ultimately determined that a conviction at court would have been unlikely.

The King and Queen are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach
The King and Queen are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on coronation day (Joe Giddens/PA)

“In the hours before the coronation, we had intelligence that indicated activists were plotting to target the procession.

“We had real concerns that such efforts would not only disrupt an event of enormous national significance, but that they could also compromise the security and safety of participants and the public, including posing a risk of serious injury.

“Officers were briefed on these concerns and were directed to act appropriately in light of the emerging intelligence picture, which they did.

“Their efforts were consistent with the Met’s long history both of overseeing significant public events and also policing peaceful protest across London. Every year there are thousands of planned and spontaneous protest events that take place without incident.”

Mr Twist said any suggestion protest was prohibited during the coronation was “not supported by the evidence”.

He said: “We have previously expressed our regret that a number of people who were arrested and released later the same day with no further action taken against them were unable to participate in their planned protest.

“However any suggestion that protest was prohibited at the coronation is not supported by the evidence. There was significant protest activity at points along the procession route, notably in Trafalgar Square.

“I am proud of the efforts of all those involved in policing this historic event. It is thanks to their hard work and dedication that it was able to take place safely and without disruption or disorder.”