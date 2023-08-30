Engineer at new Everton ground died after being caught on machinery, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Engineer at new Everton ground died after being caught on machinery, inquest told

By Press Association
Everton fan Michael Jones, who was working on the football club’s new stadium, suffered severe head injuries when he was caught between a beam and a piece of machinery, an inquest has heard (Peter Byrne/PA)
An Everton fan who was working on the football club’s new stadium suffered severe head injuries when he was caught between a beam and a piece of machinery, an inquest has heard.

Ventilation engineer Michael Jones, from Kirkby, Merseyside, died on August 14 after being injured at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, where Everton’s new ground is being built.

An inquest into the 26-year-old’s death was opened on Wednesday at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool.

Senior coroner Andre Rebello told the court: “Michael had been operating a machine commonly known as a scissor ladder.

“He was caught between the beam above him and the machine.”

Michael Jones death
The court heard that Mr Jones, whose middle name was Goodison, had been wearing a hard hat, which was damaged in the incident.

Mr Rebello said: “A colleague noticed Michael’s lift had stopped. He climbed on to Michael’s lift and moved it forward. This released Michael and this revealed severe head injuries.

“He was lifted to the ground and provided with first aid until an ambulance arrived, when he was transported to hospital where tragically he was certified as having died.”

He said the matter is being investigated by Merseyside Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), who are working together.

He added: “This will be a very complex and technical investigation which will take some time.”

Mr Rebello said a post-mortem examination has been carried out and a report from the pathologist will be available after toxicology results.

He said: “I don’t think there is any concern there may have been any substances in Mr Jones at the time of the incident, but in a case of this nature toxicology is taken routinely.”

The inquest was told that Mr Jones had three older sisters and came from a family of Everton supporters.

His family were not at the hearing, which lasted 10 minutes.

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Goodison Park
Mr Rebello said Mr Jones’ employer, Mersey Vent Ltd, and the stadium contractor, Laing O’Rourke, will be recognised as interested persons at the inquest.

The case was adjourned until February 29 next year.

Following Mr Jones’ death, his family described him as a “beloved son, brother, uncle and friend”.

They said: “He was a lifelong Blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium.

“We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael. He will be missed beyond words.”

Fans paid tribute to Mr Jones ahead of Everton’s home game against Wolves on Saturday, when a round of applause was held before the match.