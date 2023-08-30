Two teenagers found guilty of murdering man over his drunken antics on bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Two teenagers found guilty of murdering man over his drunken antics on bus

By Press Association
Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a man over his drunken antics on a bus.

Gabriel Stoyanov was fatally stabbed in the chest after getting off the 181 bus in south London on November 4 last year.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Alfie Kibble, 18, from Bexley, south-east London, and a 17-year-old boy were found guilty of his murder.

A 15-year-old was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The 17-year-old stabber had admitted having a knife and the other two defendants were convicted of possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard about how Mr Stoyanov, 21, was “so young, so full of life and dreams, full of energy to achieve them”.

The verdicts were handed down at the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The verdicts were handed down at the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In a victim impact statement read out to the court his mother Mariana Petrova said: “Gab has just started his first term at university studying business management. He dreamed of becoming an estate agent.

“He wanted to travel the world and experience different countries and cultures.

“He was thinking of returning to Bulgaria one day to start his own business with a friend who he had known since he was born.

“They took that life from him. They took a part of me too. They took away my son. My best friend.

“I have been denied the right to see grandchildren given my age and the age of my younger son, who is currently three years old.

“He was stripped of a right to be a big brother.”

The mother added: “Losing a child is a terrible thing and anyone who has not experienced it cannot understand it, but I assure you that there is nothing worse than this.

“I can assure you there is nothing worse than this. No one has the right to take a human life. No one has the right to tear families apart in this way.”

The court had heard how Mr Stoyanov, 21, had been out drinking with a friend before they got on the 181 bus and he attempted to engage with the three defendants.

Prosecutor Edward Brown KC had told jurors: “He was killed for being little more than drunk and annoying, perhaps very annoying.

“However, nothing he did reasonably justified, in law or otherwise, being attacked and killed.”

Mr Brown said: “Fortified by drink, Gabriel sought to engage the defendants, and although the defendants do not appear to be unduly troubled by his antics at this stage, his attention was not welcomed.

“It should have been the end of any kind of confrontation – whether in jest, or as a result of being a nuisance or otherwise.”

He had flicked the ear of the 17-year-old youth and punched him in the stomach but without much force before being taken off the bus by his friend.

The defendants got off the bus two stops later and went to the home of the 17-year-old, jurors were told.

They then armed themselves with weapons before lying in wait for the victim outside a takeaway restaurant in Bromley, south-east London.

The 17-year-old had a knife, Kibble had a motorbike chain and the 15-year-old had a bottle.

CCTV showed Mr Stoyanov come out of the takeaway and back away as he saw the defendants.

The 15-year-old boy threw a bottle that hit him and Kibble tried to hit him with the motorcycle chain, but missed, jurors were told.

The 17-year-old youth then stabbed Mr Stoyanov in the chest with a knife.

Mr Brown said: “The defendants then ran off away down the street, as they immediately did, leaving Gabriel clutching his chest, by now fatally injured.”

Mr Stoyanov was rushed to hospital where he died the next day from a single stab wound.

The three defendants denied murder and claimed they acted in self-defence.