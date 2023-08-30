In Pictures: Rare super blue moon delights stargazers By Press Association August 30 2023, 10.50pm Share In Pictures: Rare super blue moon delights stargazers Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6101290/in-pictures-rare-super-blue-moon-delights-stargazers/ Copy Link The super blue moon rises over The Wallace Monument in Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA) A rare super blue moon has appeared over the UK. Stargazers were treated to a phenomenon that will only happen once this year. The super blue moon rises over Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) A plane passes the super blue moon in London (Victoria Jones/PA) The super blue moon rises over Leeds, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) A blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month. Most months only have one full moon, so a second is quite a rare event, occurring approximately once every two or three years. The super blue moon over the city of London seen from Primrose Hill (Victoria Jones/PA) The super blue moon rises over The Wallace Monument in Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA) The super blue moon hidden behind clouds as IFS Cloud Cable Cars pass by at Greenwich (Yui Mok/PA)