In Pictures: Rare super blue moon delights stargazers

A rare super blue moon has appeared over the UK.

Stargazers were treated to a phenomenon that will only happen once this year.

The super blue moon rises over Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

A plane passes the super blue moon in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The super blue moon rises over Leeds, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.

Most months only have one full moon, so a second is quite a rare event, occurring approximately once every two or three years.

The super blue moon over the city of London seen from Primrose Hill (Victoria Jones/PA)

The super blue moon rises over The Wallace Monument in Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)