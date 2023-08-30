‘Magnificent civic building’ recognised with upgraded listed status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Magnificent civic building’ recognised with upgraded listed status

By Press Association
Bedford Shire Hall has had its listing upgraded to Grade II* (Historic England Archive/PA)
A “magnificent civic building” designed by the architect behind London’s Natural History Museum has had its listing upgraded to recognise its high level of interest.

Bedford Shire Hall, beside the River Great Ouse, was designed in 1878 by Alfred Waterhouse, whose other works include Manchester Town Hall.

Its listing has been upgraded to Grade II* by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

Historic England listing adviser Eilise McGuane said: “Bedford Shire Hall is a magnificent civic building and we are delighted to recognise its high level of special architectural and historic interest by upgrading this listed building to Grade II*.

Bedford Shire Hall has had its listing upgraded to Grade II*. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
“Through the work of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, local people will be able to learn about Shire Hall and its importance to Bedford.”

A smaller Sessions House was built at the site in 1753, before the larger Bedford Shire Hall was designed in 1878 and completed in 1883.

New Gothic assize courts were built at the back of the old Sessions House, with a riverfront entrance.

Waterhouse replaced the existing Georgian Shire Hall with a three-storey building containing a spacious baronial hall and offices.

Bedford Shire Hall has had its listing upgraded to Grade II*. (Historic England Archive/ PA)
Shire Hall was occupied by the Assize Courts until 1972, after which it became used by the Crown Courts, and, from 1986, the Magistrates’ Courts.

The county council was also previously housed in the building.

Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton said: “It is fantastic to see the former home of Bedfordshire County Council, Shire Hall, become Grade II* listed.

“We’re proud of our town and it’s great to see this wonderful building be recognised.”