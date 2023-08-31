What the papers say – August 31

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – August 31

By Press Association
Thursday’s newspaper front pages are dominated by the news that killers and rapists will be forced to face the families of their victims in court at sentencings.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express and The Independent focus on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to afford judges new powers to compel criminals into the dock.

The planned changes follow child killer Lucy Letby’s refusal to appear in court and The Guardian says witnesses will be forced to share what they know at an inquiry into her crimes, which has been given statutory footing to compel the disclosure of documents and to make witnesses take the stand.

The NHS is front and centre of the Daily Telegraph’s front page with the paper highlighting that hospital waiting list deaths have doubled in five years.

Sticking with emergency services, The Times runs with new powers for the police force to sack rogue officers on the spot for misconduct.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has ruled out any tax cuts this year, angering Tory MPs who have called for him to rethink the move, the i reports.

The Financial Times reports Switzerland has vowed a clampdown of its own kind, with sweeping reforms coming to halt money laundering in its tracks and to help shed its reputation as a cash haven for criminals.

Several newspapers run pictures of the Duke of Sussex saying he had no support after serving in Afghanistan, The Sun giving over its front page to say “We Did Care Harry”.

The Daily Star is declaring war on yesterday’s research that claimed ‘beer goggles’ do not work, saying the research should have been conducted in a Wetherspoons on a Friday night instead of inside a laboratory.