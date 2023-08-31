Under-pressure PSNI chief faces another crunch meeting with oversight body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Under-pressure PSNI chief faces another crunch meeting with oversight body

By Press Association
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s embattled police chief faces another crunch meeting with his oversight body later following the latest controversy to rock his tenure.

Simon Byrne has faced renewed calls to quit from unionist politicians this week after a High Court judge ruled that a decision to take action against two junior officers was unlawful.

Mr Justice Scoffield said the decision was made to discipline the officers to allay any threat of Sinn Fein abandoning its support for policing in Northern Ireland.

Unionists have accused the chief constable of taking unjustified action against the officers to placate republicans.

PSNI data breach
Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly has denied his party threatened to withdraw support for policing (Liam McBurney/PA).

However, Sinn Fein denied there was any threat to withdraw support for policing.

Mr Byrne will meet members of the Policing Board at a specially convened private meeting in Belfast to discuss the fallout from the judgment.

The episode has heaped further pressure on a senior police officer who was already facing questions about his future after a major data blunder at the Police Service of Northern Ireland led to personal details of officers entering the public domain and getting into the hands of dissident republicans.

On Wednesday, Sinn Fein Policing Board representative Gerry Kelly insisted that at no point did he suggest his party would withdraw support for the PSNI during discussions with senior officers about the policing of a Troubles memorial event in 2021.

The incident happened on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 during a service marking the anniversary of the February 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack in which five people were murdered.

“I want to set the record straight,” said Mr Kelly.

“At no stage during any calls to, or meetings with, senior PSNI officers did I suggest or insinuate that Sinn Fein would withdraw support for the rule of law or policing, or remove our members from the Policing Board.”

Trevor Clarke, the DUP’s lead representative on the Policing Board, said the statement from Sinn Fein did not answer the questions raised.

“The overarching issue is why the chief constable felt Sinn Fein’s support for policing was so tenuous that he needed to sacrifice the careers of two officers,” he said.

Mr Clarke had earlier said that the chief constable had lost the support of officers, politicians and the public and that the only option left for him was to resign.

PSNI data breach
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne (Liam McBurney/PA).

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has asked for an urgent meeting with Mr Byrne, while TUV leader Jim Allister said the chief constable should resign.

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan said serious issues with policing have been exposed.

The two officers faced action in 2021 following the arrest of Mark Sykes, a survivor of a loyalist gun attack on the Sean Graham bookmakers shop in south Belfast in 1992.

The controversial incident unfolded when police challenged those attending a memorial event amid suspicions that the size of the public gathering breached coronavirus regulations.

Mr Sykes was handcuffed and arrested in chaotic exchanges captured on social media.

The incident triggered a major controversy at the time and sparked criticism of Mr Byrne.

The chief constable apologised for the PSNI’s handling of the event and it was announced that one officer was to be suspended and one repositioned.

Following a legal challenge by the Police Federation, Mr Justice Scoffield said: “Both the deputy chief constable (Mark Hamilton) and the chief constable were acutely aware of the threat of Sinn Fein withdrawing support for policing and/or withdrawing from the Policing Board if immediate action was not taken in respect of the officers’ duty status.”

In a statement in response to the court’s findings on Tuesday, Mr Byrne said the incident was “difficult for everyone”.

He added: “Those paying their respects at a memorial event, the young officers who attended on behalf of the police service, and for the public who observed the footage of an incident which happened shortly afterwards which circulated across media platforms.

“As chief constable, I accept the findings of the court.

“In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful.”

Mr Byrne said neither of the officers had been formally disciplined over the incident.