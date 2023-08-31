Body found in search for poet who went missing at music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in search for poet who went missing at music festival

By Press Association
Gboyega Odubanjo, a poet who went missing at a music festival in Northamptonshire (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Police attempting to trace a poet who went missing at a music festival have found a body during a nearby search operation.

Gboyega Odubanjo was last seen at the Shambala music festival in Kelmarsh, Northamptonshire, at around 4am on Saturday, having been invited to read poetry at the event the following day.

The 27-year-old’s family, friends and supporters from across the country launched a social media campaign and organised search parties in the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said: “A body has sadly been found during the search for a 27-year-old man reported missing in Kelmarsh.

“Police officers made the discovery shortly before 9am on Thursday August 31 in the course of a specialised search of the area.

“The man had been reported missing on Sunday August 27, having last been seen at Shambala festival early the previous morning.

“While formal identification has yet to take place, the man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time, and we would ask the media and members of the public to not contact them and respect their privacy.

“We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue and the specialist search-trained officers from other forces who supported our efforts.

“We would also like to thank all those who have supported our investigation by speaking to officers or getting in touch with information.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the coroner.”

The search efforts, led by detectives, involved the use of search dogs, trained police search advisers, neighbourhood and response officers, a police dive team, and volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

Mr Odubanjo, from Bromley in south-east London, was studying for a PhD in creative writing at the University of Hertfordshire.

He attended the festival with friends and became separated from them in the early hours of Saturday.

His work has appeared in the Guardian, the Poetry Review and the New Statesman.