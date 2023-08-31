Fires at two derelict pubs just streets apart treated as ‘suspicious’ by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fires at two derelict pubs just streets apart treated as ‘suspicious’ by police

By Press Association
Emergency services at the Drum & Monkey pub (Victoria Jones/PA)
Fires which tore through two derelict pubs just streets away from each other in south London are being treated as “suspicious” by police.

As flames and smoke billowed into the air, around 100 firefighters rushed to tackle the blazes, which happened at the same time in Croydon on Thursday morning.

Parts of both buildings were “destroyed” and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the first blaze, at the former Windmill pub in St James’s Road, at 5.44am.

Croydon fires
The former Windmill pub was damaged (Victoria Jones/PA)

It said: “The whole of the second floor and the roof of the building were destroyed by fire, resulting in a roof collapse. There were no reports of any injuries.

“One of the brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.”

At 6.24am, the LFB was called to the second fire, at the former Drum & Monkey pub in Gloucester Road, which is just a few minutes’ walk from the first one.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters attended the scene.

The fire service added: “The whole of the first and second floors of the building were destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Police officers attended both buildings and put cordons in place.

Forensics could be seen investigating a burning suitcase containing clothes and mobile phones nearby.

The Metropolitan Police said: “The fires are being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation is being led between the Met and the London Fire Brigade.

“There have been no reports of injuries on any of the scenes. At this early stage there have been no arrests.”

The Drum and Monkey pub was bought by Epsilon Developments Limited in July 2020 for £525,000, while IGC land Holdings Limited owns the Windmill Pub, purchased in August 2022 for £1.35m plus VAT.