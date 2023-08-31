Widow pays tribute to ‘amazing’ officer killed trying to save man on rail tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Widow pays tribute to ‘amazing’ officer killed trying to save man on rail tracks

By Press Association
Sergeant Graham Saville died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Sergeant Graham Saville died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The widow of Sergeant Graham Saville who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks has paid tribute to her “wonderful” husband.

The response officer based at Newark police station, who had recently been promoted, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, on Thursday August 24, and died in hospital on Tuesday.

On Thursday Sgt Saville’s wife issued a short tribute through the force in which she said: “Graham was a wonderful man. He was laid back, funny, silly and adventurous – he lived life to the full.

“He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.

“Ultimately his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated. The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is testament to the amazing person he was.

“We are so lucky to have loved him.”

Police said Sgt Saville’s death had devastated the father-of-two’s family but they had “taken great comfort from the outpouring of love and admiration for him”.

British Transport Police are leading the inquiry into the incident, which led to the 29-year-old man on the railway line being treated in hospital for injuries caused by electricity.

Police are not carrying out a criminal investigation into Sgt Saville’s death.

A JustGiving fundraiser for the family of the “hugely respected” officer has reached more than £125,000 in donations.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it received a mandatory referral from Nottinghamshire Police after Sgt Saville’s death and is investigating how a man, unrelated to police, sustained severe burns.

Graham Saville
Sergeant Graham Saville who died after being hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man on the tracks (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Colleagues of Sgt Saville paid tribute to him, describing him as a “family man” and a “true friend”.

Speaking on behalf of his team at Radford Road Police Station, Pc Matt Pugsley said: “Graham was a wonderful person and amazing police officer.

“He was a true friend and took great pride in helping and developing those who were young in service.

“He had tutored a number of officers, and they all speak so highly of him.

“Graham’s presence would lift the mood of any shift and he was always eager to help and support the team.

“As officers we sometimes deal with some horrendous incidents and Graham would always ensure the team were coping. This is testament to his character.

“Graham also had an amazing sense of humour and would always make the team laugh.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in the team and the force, and it will be felt for many years to come.”