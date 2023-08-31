Large crowds attend service for grandparents and boy killed in Cashel crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Large crowds attend service for grandparents and boy killed in Cashel crash

By Press Association
People arrive at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel for a vigil for Thomas O’Reilly, 45, Bridget O’Reilly, 46, and their three-year-old grandson Tom O’Reilly (PA)
People arrive at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel for a vigil for Thomas O’Reilly, 45, Bridget O’Reilly, 46, and their three-year-old grandson Tom O’Reilly (PA)

Large crowds have attend a service held in memory of the three-year-old boy and his grandparents killed in a car crash in Co Tipperary.

Thomas O’Reilly, 45, his wife Bridget O’Reilly, 46, and Tom O’Reilly died in the collision in Cashel on Tuesday evening.

The boy’s parents, both aged 22, were seriously injured in the crash and are receiving treatment in hospital.

The service, which was held in St John the Baptist Church in Cashel, featured music from the Cashel Community School Choir.

Cashel car crash vigil
People attend a vigil at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fr Enda Brady said that the community did not know what to say in the wake of the “awful event on Tuesday night”, but wanted to express their support to the O’Reilly family.

Thomas O’Reilly’s brother Michael lit three candles placed in front of the altar in memory of his three family members.

A student of Cashel Community School lit a candle for those who are receiving treatment in hospital.

Will Ryan, principal of St John the Baptist boys school, said that the community was “united in grief” after the deaths of “young Tom” and his two grandparents.

Mr Ryan also asked for a speedy recovery for Tom’s parents.

Mary Andrews, principal of St John the Baptist Girls School, shared her sympathies with the O’Reilly family, and hoped that “the support of so many (would) bring them through these difficult days, weeks and months ahead”.

People were also asked to say a prayer for the four young people who died in the Clonmel crash at a vigil held for the family affected by the crash in Cashel on Tuesday night.

The funeral of Nicole Murphy was held earlier on Thursday, while a funeral service for siblings Grace and Luke McSweeney are to be held on Friday, and a funeral will be held for Zoey Coffey on Saturday.

“We pray too for Nicole Murphy, Zoey Coffey, Grace McSweeney and Luke McSweeney, all who died so tragically in Clonmel on Friday. May they rest in peace,” Ms Andrews said.

Gratitude was also expressed for the emergency service members who attended the scene of the Cashel crash on Tuesday.

Councillor Declan Burgess and Tipperary TD Martin Browne were also among those who spoke at the service.

At its conclusion, members of the community queued up to shake hands with the family and express their condolences.