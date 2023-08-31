Storm names honour scientists across island of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm names honour scientists across island of Ireland

By Press Association
People seek shelter from a heavy rain shower in a park in Terenure, Dublin (PA).
Agnes, Fergus and Nicholas are among storm names chosen by Ireland’s national forecaster for the coming autumn and winter period – in honour of “eminent” scientists from across the island.

The new list of names for the 2023/2024 storm season, which is in place from Friday, has been released by meteorological services in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

Storms are named when they could have a medium to high impact in Ireland, the UK or the Netherlands in order to make messaging to the public on how to prepare for severe weather easier.

Each service has chosen seven names on the alphabetical list (which excludes the letters q, u, x, y, and z).

Ireland’s Met Eireann has chosen to honour scientists who have made important contributions to science and benefits for humankind with its names.

The list of names chosen by Met Eireann are Agnes, Fergus, Jocelyn, Kathleen, Lilian, Nicholas, and Vincent.

These are after Irish astronomer and science writer Agnes Mary Clerke; scientist Fergus O’Rourke, who provided an authoritative description of Irish ants; Northern Ireland astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell, who discovered the first pulsating radio stars in 1967; and one of the mothers of computer programming, Kathleen “Kay” McNulty Mauchly Antonelli.

The other names chosen by Met Eireann honour Irish crystallographer Kathleen Lonsdale; Anglo-Irish journalist and pioneer aviator Lilian Bland, the first woman in Ireland to build and fly an aircraft; physicist Nicholas Callan, who invented the induction coil that was used in early telegraphy; and Vincent Barry, who is best known for leading the team which developed the anti-leprosy drug clofazimine.

Professor Bell Burnell said: “I am delighted to feature in this distinguished list celebrating science and hope that if a potential Storm Jocelyn happens, it may be a useful stirring-up rather than a destructive event.

“Science advancements increase our knowledge and understanding of the world around us, and I think this is wonderful example of science-based services communications.”

Eoin Sherlock, head of the forecasting division at Met Eireann, said that they were “delighted to celebrate science and scientists” in this season’s list of storm names.

He thanked the public for voting on what name the storm beginning with “A” should represent, resulting in Agnes.

“Our warmest thanks to all who voted and to those who suggested other names that we will keep in mind for future seasons,” he said.

He said storm naming was an “important asset” in making severe weather communications “clearer and more effective”.

He added: “It connects our weather services more closely to the public, helping us in our mission to protect lives and property and ensuring the safety of our communities.”